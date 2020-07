MANHATTAN, KS – NOVEMBER 16: Kansas State Wildcats defensive end Wyatt Hubert (56) raises his hand after a big hit in the first quarter of a Big 12 football game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and Kansas State Wildcats on November 16, 2019 at Bill Snyder Family Stadium in Manhattan, KS. (Photo by Scott Winters/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) — K-State junior defensive end Wyatt Hubert has been named to the Nagurski Trophy watch list.

The Topeka native was also named to the Bednarik Award watch list, last week.

The Nagurski Trophy is presented to the nation’s most outstanding college defensive player.

Hubert lead the Wildcats last year with 12.5 tackles for loss, alongside seven sacks. He also earned several All-Big 12 accolades.