Kansas City Chiefs release punter Dustin Colquitt

Dustin Colquitt #2 of the Kansas City Chiefs reacts against the San Francisco 49ersin Super Bowl LIV at Hard Rock Stadium on February 02, 2020, in Miami, Florida. (Photo by Jamie Squire/Getty Images)

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Kansas City Chiefs veteran punter Dustin Colquitt is parting ways with the football team, according to a post on his social media.

“I have enjoyed my time in Chiefs Kingdom, all things come to an end, sometimes sooner than you hoped, prayed and pleaded for them to,” Colquitt wrote on Instagram Monday night. “I’ll miss walking into the building and smelling the coffee, talking to everyone.”

A person familiar with the team’s decision confirmed it to The Associated Press on condition of anonymity Tuesday because it had not been announced.

Chiefs’ Quarterback Patrick Mahomes also commented on the post, indicating he would miss Colquitt.

“One of the best dudes I have ever met! Thank you for everything brother!” Mahomes said.

Colquitt netted his first Super Bowl with the Chiefs after beating the San Francisco 49ers, after 15 seasons with the team. While his Instagram post indicated he is departing, the Chiefs still listed him on their official player roster as of Tuesday morning. Colquitt holds the NFL record for most season games played by a punter with one team at 222.