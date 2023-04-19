KANSAS CITY, Mo. — The Kansas City Current announced Wednesday that the team is parting ways with head coach Matt Potter.

Assistant coach Caroline Sjoblom will serve as Interim head coach effective immediately.

Potter was let go as the team said he has issues with his leadership and employment responsibilities, the organization said.

“We watch the play on the pitch, we keep a pulse on the locker room, and we are constantly evaluating ways to improve our club,” General Manager Camille Ashton said. “Through our ongoing process of continuous improvement, we believe now is the right time for this change.”

Potter was named head coach of the Current in January 2022. Last season, he led Kansas City to a fifth-place regular season finish in the NWSL standings with a 10-6-6 record and a spot in the NWSL Championship match.

The Current will play in Houston Wednesday night taking on the Dash in the Current’s first match of the 2023 UKG NWSL Challenge Cup at 6:30.