Kansas City takes on the Cleveland Indians, lineups

Kansas City Royals pitcher Danny Duffy flips the ball to first base for an out on a ground ball by Andrew Romine in the second inning of a baseball game in Detroit, Tuesday, July 25, 2017. (AP Photo/Paul Sancya)

CLEVELAND, Ohio (KSNT)- The Kansas City Royals hit the road to take on the Cleveland Indians for a quick two-game series.

The Kansas City Royals are coming off of a successful opening weekend where they handled the Texas Rangers, winning the series, 2-1.

The bats tallied up 28 runs in three games. The red hot offense was led by newly acquired Royal, Michael A. Taylor. Taylor had two home runs, six runs batted in, and had a couple of jaw-dropping outfield assists.

In the first two games the Royals were down in early deficits that were picked up and rallied by the offense to earn wins.

On Sunday afternoon, the Royals were unable to come back and win the ballgame.

Southpaw, Danny Duffy, makes his first start on the hill for Kansas City on Monday. The starting pitching so far in this young season has allowed a lot of hits and runs to the opposition, Duffy will look to change that on Monday afternoon.

Hunter Dozier (thumb) and Adalberto Mondesi (oblique) will not be in today’s lineup due to injuries.

Here is your lineups for Monday’s divisional matchup:

Kansas City Royals (2-1)

1. Whit Merrifield (R) 2B

2. Andrew Benintendi (L) LF

3. Carlos Santana (S) 1B

4. Salvador Perez (R) C

5. Jorge Soler (R) RF

6. Michael A. Taylor (R) CF

7. Hanser Alberto (R) 3B

8. Ryan McBroom (R) DH

9. Nicky Lopez (L) SS

LHP Danny Duffy

Cleveland Indians (1-2)

1. Jordan Luplow (R) CF

2. Cesar Hernandez (S) 2B

3. Jose Ramirez (S) 3B

4. Eddie Rosario (L) LF

5. Franmil Reyes (R) DH

6. Amed Rosario (R) SS

7. Josh Naylor (L) RF

8. Roberto Perez (R) C

9. Yu Chang (R) 1B

LHP Logan Allen

First pitch will be at 3:10 PM CT

You can listen to the game on KCSP 610 and you can watch the game on Bally Sports KC or on ESPN.