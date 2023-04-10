LAWRENCE (KSNT)- K-State’s Ekow Boy-Doe and Washburn’s Peter Afful Jr. are cousins. They’re both hoping to hear their name called in the upcoming NFL draft.

The path to the pro’s for this duo was an unlikely one. They almost ended up not playing football at all.

“When I first presented the idea to my family they weren’t too happy about it,” Boye-Doe said.

Boye-Doe was born in Ghana. Afful Jr.’s family moved to the U.S. shortly before he was born. The two grew up in Lawrence, but when their fathers came to America they were skeptical, to say the least, about American football.

“[A mentor of Peter’s] called me and said ‘Mr. Afful I want Peter to get into football. He’s real good, he’s always here helping.'” Afful Sr. remembers. “I said ‘No.'”

Ekow’s dad, Kofi Boye-Doe, was also hesitant.

“It’s like brutal… dudes hitting each other,” Kofi said. “When I came [to America] I never understood the game.”

Ekow’s twin brothers, who didn’t get to play, helped convince their dad to let him play. Peter needed help from some other family members, too.

“I said no and [Peter’s] Auntie went and signed for him,” Afful Sr. said.

The two have, surprisingly, never played on the same team. Afful Jr. was a senior when Boye-Doe, better known as Pak, was just a sophomore and still playing JV.

The odds may be slim, but they’re holding out hope they could end up on the same NFL team.

“I wouldn’t know what I would do to myself if they play on the same team at the next level,” Kofi Boye-Doe said. “That would be so cool.”

Both cousins will be happy to put on a jersey for any pro team. However, no one would be complaining if the duo ended up in Kansas City.

“Chiefs… come and get them!” Afull Sr. said with a laugh.

Boye-Doe plays cornerback, and spent four seasons with Kansas State. Afful Jr. was a Washburn wide receiver, after transferring from Coffeyville Community College.

The NFL Draft runs April 27-29 in Kansas City.