LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas football spent two weeks at No. 19 in the AP Top 25, the team’s first time in the rankings since 2009.

After a loss Saturday to Oklahoma – the Jayhawks’ second loss in a row – the voters have dropped KU from the rankings.

With 12 points, Kansas sits unofficially at No. 30. The Jayhawks get a chance to turn things back in the right direction next Saturday at Baylor.

In-state rival K-State comes in at No. 17 in the new rankings.

