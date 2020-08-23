Kansas Football Mourns the Loss of Isi Holani

LAWRENCE, Kan. — The Kansas football family mourns the loss of Tanikeni “Isi” Holani, who passed away on Saturday. He was 24 years old.



“Myself and the Kansas Football family are saddened by the loss of one of our very own. He was a great member of our program and will always be remembered for his dedication to the Jayhawks. My thoughts and prayers are with him and his family. May you Rest In Peace, Isi Holani,” head coach Les Miles said.



Holani played for the Jayhawks from 2016-18 as a defensive tackle, appearing in 17 games and registering 23 career tackles and 2.0 sacks. Holani spent his first two years at Reedley College and Riverside Community College, before becoming a Jayhawk in 2016.



Holani is a native of Kaumana, Hawaii and graduated from the University of Kansas with a Bachelor of General Studies in Liberal Arts and Sciences degree in 2018.