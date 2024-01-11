TOPEKA (KSNT) – High school basketball players in Kansas could soon have a second clock ticking while plays are being made.

On Thursday, the Kansas State High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) announced shot clocks are approved to be used for the 2024-25 basketball season. The executive board approved 35-second shot clocks will be used on a trial basis, according to a press release.

Schools that are KSHSAA members will have the opportunity to start using the shot clock for all home games during the regular season. If a high school chooses to take part in the shot clock trial phase, a shot clock must be used for all boys and girls varsity games.

In 2022, the National Federation of State High School Associations (NFHS) approved individual state’s use of the shot clock. When KSHSAA was deliberating in the past, local coaches approved the proposition. The executive board of KSHSAA didn’t want only selected classes using the shot clock, which is why the decision for this trial basis for all classes came about.

If high schools do choose to use the shot clock, they will be required to fill out a survey after each game to collect data about the shot clock experience, according to the press release. Some of the data includes: score, number of violations, number of officials conferences to discuss shot clock issues, noted problems and anecdotal information about how the shot clock impacted the outcome of the game.

KSHSAA will review the collected data throughout the season before the organization will come to a decision about a implementing a shot clock permanently after the 2024-25 season. Schools interested in participating in this trial need to notify KSHSAA by Oct. 1, 2024.

To see more details about the high school shot clock trial run, click here.

