SILVER LAKE (KSNT) – The winningest coach in Kansas high school football history is stepping away from the game after a 47-year career. Silver Lake coach CJ Hamilton announced his retirement Monday morning, according to USD 372.

Hamilton started his coaching career in 1973, spent the 1977-78 seasons at Washburn University, and returned to his alma mater in 1979. Hamilton finishes his career at Silver Lake as the all-time winningest coach in school and state history with a 447-98 record. Silver Lake has played for a state title 18 times, winning eight of those games, according to the district. Hamilton has taken his team to post-season 40 years through his 47 years.

“Coach Hamilton has impacted the lives of countless students and athletes over his tenure at Silver Lake,” said Superintendent Brad Womack. “He embodies everything it means to be a Silver Lake Eagle, and the commitment he has made to our district and our community will be felt for generations to come. To say we are thankful for the time, effort, and love Coach Hamilton has given.”

Hamilton is recovering from leg injury that happened during a farming accident two years ago and has kept him from participating completely in the 2021 season, according to Silver Lake School District.