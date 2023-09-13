TOPEKA (KSNT) – Kansas high school baseball and softball will have more games to play.

The Kansas High School Activities Association (KSHSAA) voted on Wednesday to expand its 20-game season cap for high school baseball and softball to a 26-game cap.

Baseball expansion: Rule 32, Baseball, Section 1, Article 4 – passed with a vote of 42 yes, 17 no.

Softball expansion: Rule 39, Softball, Section 1, Article 5 – passed with a vote of 48 yes, 11 no.

KSHSAA told 27 News that the ruling is effective immediately, meaning the upcoming Spring 2024 sports season can have the updated 26-game slate.

The rule was previously voted on, and failed, in April 2023.

Find the full meeting agenda and breakdown with official language here.