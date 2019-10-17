Kansas picked to win Big 12, K-State 9th

(KSNT) – The Big 12 released its preseason coaches poll on Thursday. For the ninth straight season, Kansas has been picked by the coaches to win the league. The Jayhawks received eight first places votes.
In a bit of a surprise, Kansas State was picked ninth despite winning the Big 12 regular-season title last season.
2019-20 BIG 12 PRESEASON POLL
Team (First-place votes) – Points
- Kansas (8) – 80
- Baylor (1) – 71
- Texas Tech (1) – 62
- Texas – 57
- West Virginia – 45
- Oklahoma State – 42
- Iowa State – 30
- Oklahoma – 29
- Kansas State – 23
- TCU – 11