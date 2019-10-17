Kansas picked to win Big 12, K-State 9th

MANHATTAN, KS (KSNT) - Kansas State senior Xavier Sneed has been named Preseason Honorable Mention by the Big 12. He's also one of 20 watch list members for the Julius Erving award, which goes to the nation's top small forward. Sneed returns as the team's leading scorer with over 10 points per game, but it's his defense that gets Bruce Weber talking.

"Xavier is if not the best in the league, he's definitely up there and I'm talking about in the country, and in some ways, he's better than Barry," said Wildcats head coach Bruce Weber. "Barry was so good on the steals and stuff. Xavier can just lock you down."