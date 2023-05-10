MANHATTAN, KS. (KSNT)- The Coach Bill Snyder/ Sunflower Chapter of the National Football Foundation held its awards ceremony in Manhattan on Wednesday to recognize high school football players, coaches and officials in Kansas.

The event recognized scholar athletes for their efforts on the football field, in the classroom and in the community. Manhattan’s Keenan Schartz, St. Marys’ Keller Hurla and Osage City’s Landon Boss were among the scholar athletes receiving awards.

Additionally, Manhattan High School head football coach Joe Schartz was one of two coaches to be named a Don Fambrough Coach of the Year.

Bill Snyder, Sean Snyder, Chris Klieman and others were all in attendance to honor these stellar Kansas coaches and athletes.

“Guys are getting honored for not only what they do but I think as important what they do off the field,” Klieman said. “Academically, community service, it’s what all of us coaches in college are looking for is a well rounded student-athlete.”

It’s a foundation that Bill Snyder is passionate about.

“So significant to be able to recognize young people throughout the state of Kansas who have excelled not just on the football field but academically as well as in their personal lives,” Snyder said.

The event took place in Manhattan, but Jayhawks and Wildcats alike joined in the gathering and recognizing of these impactful folks within Kansas high school football. That included Sean Snyder, Bill’s son who recently accepted at job with KU.

“All the things that especially these young men have done in the communities and what they’ve done- and to be able to celebrate those and make a strong point about those I think is super valuable,” Sean Snyder said.

For the athletes honored, it was quite the surreal moment of meeting people they’ve looked up to for a long time.

“Actually I was telling Coach Snyder I had a picture of me when I was probably ten years old with him and I was telling him about that and it’s just really cool to get to come back here in this place with him,” Osage City’s Landon Boss said.

“With Bill Snyder in attendance, Coach Klieman, people like that- it’s unbelievable to be standing in front of them,” St. Marys’ quarterback and Washburn commit Keller Hurla said. “To receive an award an award that has Bill Snyder’s name on it is just a true honor and I’m very thankful for that.”

The event was held in the Shamrock Zone, connected to Bramlage Coliseum and just south of the football field in Bill Snyder Family Stadium.