TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Shrine Bowl will make an announcement on Friday regarding its plans for this year’s game.

The game had been originally scheduled for July 18th at Yager Stadium in Topeka. However, Washburn University representatives notified the Shrine Bowl last month they were closing outside events for the rest of the summer due to the pandemic.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl is an annual high school football All-Star game with proceeds going towards the benefit of 22 hospitals.