Kansas Shrine Bowl to limit crowd size, other procedures

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The 47th Annual Kansas Shrine Bowl announced Wednesday it’s added new procedures to protect the health and safety of players, staff and fans.

“All activities are being coordinated with assistance from the Shawnee County COVID-19 Task Force,” B.J. Harris, executive director of the Kansas Shrine Bowl, said in a news release. “The health of our players, participants and fans is the top priority and we look forward to working with local officials to execute a safe event.”

New procedures include limiting crowd size. Harris said if you haven’t already bought your tickets, you’ll need to plan to watch from home as additional ticket purchases won’t be guaranteed. The game will be live-streamed on the the Kansas Shrine Bowl’s YouTube page.

Other procedures include:

A limited supply of masks will be available, but it’s recommended fans bring their own.

The stadium will have special directives and sectioned-out seating to promote social distancing.

Players will be given additional space on the sidelines to social distance. Face masks will be required off the field.

Longer breaks will be given to the players so they can hydrate using their own drinking sources instead of a shared drinking source.

The Kansas Shrine Bowl announced last month the game was moved to Hummer Sports Park. The game will kickoff at 7 p.m. Saturday, July 18.