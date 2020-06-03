Kansas Sports Hall of Fame announces 2020 inductees

(KSNT) – The Kansas Sports Hall of Fame announced the members of the class of 2020 on Wednesday. The list contains 10 former Kansas athletes who will be inducted on October 4th, at the Kansas Star Casino.

On the list to be inducted is Kym Carter Begel, Casey Blake, Heather Levrington Dotterer, Steve Fritz, Drew Gooden, Adrian Griffin, Bill Morris, Jordy Nelson, Terence Newman, Darren Sproles.

Sproles, Nelson, and Newman are all former K-State football standouts.

Nelson, from Leonardville, was drafted in 2008 and went on to be an NFL tight end with the Green Bay Packers and Las Vegas (formerly Oakland) Raiders. Nelson’s NFL career lasted 11 seasons after earning All-American honors at K-State in 2007.

Sproles came to K-State from Olathe, was an All-American in 2003 and was a three time All-Big 12 conference selection (2002-2004). Sproles’s 14-year NFL career included time spent with the Chargers, Saints and Eagles.

Newman, from Salina, was both a four year letter winner on the football field and a three year letter winner in track and field. In 2002, Newman won the Thorpe Award for being the nation’s best defensive back in college football, and was named the Big 12 Defensive Player of the Year. After his time in Manhattan, Newman continued his football career in the NFL for 15 years, playing for the Vikings and Bengals.

The final Wildcat on the list, Steve Fritz, competed in Track and Field and played basketball at Kansas State. Fritz, from Gypsum, was a two-time All-American decathlete, and set the school record for points in the decathlon while at K-State.

The lone Jayhawk on the list, Drew Gooden, was a basketball star for KU from 2000-2002. In his three years at the University of Kansas, Gooden recieved two-time All-Big 12 selection, and was a Consensus All-American First Team selection in 2002. Gooden was drafted into the NBA and played basketball professionally for 14 years with ten different NBA teams.

The five others on the list were:

NCAA track and field All-American and Olympic heptathlete Kym Carter Begel, from Wichita

Three-time Wichita State baseball All-American and thirteen-year MLB veteran Casey Blake

Emporia State’s five-time national shot put champion Heather Levrington Dotterer

Nine-year NBA veteran Adrian Griffin, from Wichita

Skeet-shooter Bill Morris, from Russell, Kansas, who was a 1964 Olympic bronze medalist

The addition of these ten inductees will raise the total number of Kansas Sports Hall of Fame inductees to 307, according to a Kansas Sports Hall of Fame news release. Online sales for the 2020 induction ceremony go live August 1, at kshof.org.