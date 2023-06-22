TOPEKA (KSNT) – The future talent of the NBA will achieve lifelong goals as they hear their name called by NBA Commissioner Adam Silver Thursday night in New York City.

Of the 58 names to be called Thursday night, four of them may come from the University of Kansas and Kansas State University.

The highest projected pick of the Kansas talent is KU standout guard Gradey Dick. The 6’6 freshmen from Wichita is projected to be a lottery pick. Dick averaged 14.1 points per game for the Jayhawks last season while shooting just over 40% from downtown. Heading into the draft the general consensus is that he is the best pure shooter in the draft.

Mid-way through the second round, the Sunflower State may see another name come off the board. Florida transfer and K-State leader Keyontae Johnson is projected to be picked. Johnson had a stellar season for the ‘Cats leading them to an Elite 8 alongside draft hopeful Markquis Nowell. The 6’6 senior had a sensational season for K-State averaging 17.4 points per game, and 6.8 rebounds per game on nearly 52% shooting from the field.

Later in the second round, KU men’s basketball Head Coach Bill Self could see his captain shake the commissioners hand. Jalen Wilson, the 6’8 junior from Texas, was the Jayhawk’s main offensive catalyst this season. Wilson averaged 20.2 points per game, while also bringing in nearly 9 rebounds per game. In his final season with the Jayhawks, Wilson was among five finalist for the Wooden Award.

The last draft hopeful from Kansas will be returning home for the 2023 NBA draft. Known as Mr. New York City to some, and Markquis Nowell to others. The 5’8 guard hails from Harlem, New York and is among names still entered in the draft pool. Nowell averaged 17.6 points per game this season, while dishing out just over 8 assist per game.

You can watch the NBA draft Thursday Night on ESPN at 7 p.m.