Kansas women’s basketball falls to West Virginia

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT)- Kansas women’s basketball fell to the West Virginia Mountaineers 69-61.



The Jayhawks were not able to knock shots down on Wednesday night shooting 38% from the field and 25% behind the arc. They did turn the ball over less than West Virginia and shot the ball from the free throw line dramatically better but it did not help them achieve the result they were looking for.

Kansas outscored West Virginia in the second half despite losing the game. The Jayhawks were attempting to orchestrate a comeback from a scoring drought until the Mountaineers hit clutch free throws and sealed the deal.



West Virginia was lead by Kysre Gondrezick’s 19 points, 3 rebounds and 1 steal. On the other side, the Jayhawks were lead by Holly Kersgieter’s 25 points, 6 rebounds and 2 assists.



The Jayhawks fell to 7-10 on the season while West Virginia advanced to 16-2.



Kansas will travel to Manhattan to take on the (5-11) Kansas State Wildcats in the Sunflower Showdown this Saturday at 1:00 PM.