Kauffman Stadium returning to full capacity on May 31

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – The Royals have announced that Kauffman Stadium will return to full capacity on May 31 when the team hosts the Pittsburgh Pirates.

“The thought of having the opportunity to fill Kauffman Stadium again gives all of us a huge jolt of adrenaline,” said Royals manager Mike Matheny. “After having no fans in the ballpark last year, the crowds this year have been passionate and loud, so expanding the capacity to the max can only strengthen our home field advantage at The K.”

Last week, the Royals announced masks would no longer be required at Kauffman Stadium for vaccinated individuals.

Single game tickets for the remainder of the season go on sale May 20.