KANSAS CITY (KSNT)- The Kansas City Current finally got in the win column on Monday.

The Kansas City women’s soccer team beat Racing Louisville 1-0 in Children’s Mercy Park to earn its first win of the regular season. Before Monday’s match, the Current had lost four and tied one of their first five games.

Kansas City scored in just the third minute of the game, giving them control of the pace for the next 90 minutes. Lo’eau Labonta scored the Current could that would end up being a game-winner.

It was a big goal in a special game for Labonta, as she played her 100th career NWSL game. Labonta also recently returned from COVID protocols, as did head coach Matt Potter. The win comes at a crucial time after a rough road trip.

“Three games in a week is tough. That’s the reality of the schedule,” Potter said. “One thing we talked about all week, even though I was unable to be with the team, is circumstances don’t change our standards and results don’t change our expectations. Our standards are high. Our expectations are clear.”

The Current improve to 1-1-4 with the win. They’ll take the field next on Saturday, June 4 with a home game against the San Diego Wave.