KC NWSL, Port KC bringing stadium to Berkley Riverfront

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (WDAF) — After completing their inaugural season, KC NWSL is getting a NWSL specific stadium and it’s coming to the Berkley Riverfront.

“From the beginning, our vision has been to create a player-first experience, and facilities for our team that match not only the elite level of these incredible athletes but also the passionate support of the Kansas City metro and our fans,” KC NWSL Co-Founder and Co-Owner Chris Long said. “We believe this significant investment and commitment will shape a stronger future for our entire region and our athletes.”

NEWS: KC NWSL and @portkc finalize plans for the first NWSL purpose-built stadium at Kansas City Riverfront.



📰 https://t.co/vFaEgghbZe pic.twitter.com/dRdssuo58S — KC NWSL (@KCWoSo) October 26, 2021

The $70 million project will be privately financed through the ownership group. KC NWSL signed a 50-year lease for a 7.08-acre plot on the east end of the riverfront.

“The goals for reclaiming our long-neglected riverfront have been bold but clear – develop a connected, accessible, vibrant and diverse neighborhood,” Port KC President and CEO Jon Stephens said. “Anchoring a dynamic facility such as this on the downtown riverfront, and connecting it to the heart of our city with the KC Streetcar, trails and green space not only solidifies our commitment but also proves that there is no better place for our community and the world to gather.”

KC NWSL had previously announced they would play their 2022 home matches at Children’s Mercy Park in Kansas City, Kansas making their final match at Legends Field on Saturday, October 30.

“World-class facilities have proven to be a catalyst in transforming all professional sports,” KC NWSL Co-Founder and Co-Owner Angie Long said. “Tremendous momentum exists in women’s sports specifically, and we are so proud to play a major role in ensuring the sport and also our region benefit from the economics and growth offered by a stadium of this magnitude.”

The stadium follows previously announced plans for a $15 million KC NWSL training facility in Riverside, Missouri.

Stadium design and construction will be developed by JE Dunn and Monarch Build.