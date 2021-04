KANSAS CITY (KSNT) - Former Chiefs Assistant Coach Britt Reid, son of head coach Andy Reid, has been charged with driving while intoxicated, the Jackson County Prosecuting Attorney's Office announced Monday.

The charge filed by Jackson County Prosecutor Jean Peters Baker is a class D felony with a possible jail sentence between one to seven years. Reid is facing the charge after a Feb. 4 crash that severely injured a 5-year-old girl.