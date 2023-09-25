TOPEKA (KSNT)- Several Kansas high schools will change classes for the coming seasons.

KSHSAA announced some classification changes on Monday. Football and non-football classifications are different.

Some changes in Northeast Kansas for football include:

Royal Valley moves down from 3A to 2A

Oskaloosa and St. Marys move up from 1A to 2A

Horton and Rossville move down from 2A to 1A

Cair Paravel moves up from 8-man to 1A

Click here for the full football list.

Some changes in Northeast Kansas for non-football sports include:

Hayden moves down from 4A to 3A

St. Marys moves up from 2A to 3A

Click here for the full non-football list.