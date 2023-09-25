TOPEKA (KSNT)- Several Kansas high schools will change classes for the coming seasons.

KSHSAA announced some classification changes on Monday. Football and non-football classifications are different.

Some changes in Northeast Kansas for football include:

  • Royal Valley moves down from 3A to 2A
  • Oskaloosa and St. Marys move up from 1A to 2A
  • Horton and Rossville move down from 2A to 1A
  • Cair Paravel moves up from 8-man to 1A

Click here for the full football list.

Some changes in Northeast Kansas for non-football sports include:

  • Hayden moves down from 4A to 3A
  • St. Marys moves up from 2A to 3A

Click here for the full non-football list.