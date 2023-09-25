TOPEKA (KSNT)- Several Kansas high schools will change classes for the coming seasons.
KSHSAA announced some classification changes on Monday. Football and non-football classifications are different.
Some changes in Northeast Kansas for football include:
- Royal Valley moves down from 3A to 2A
- Oskaloosa and St. Marys move up from 1A to 2A
- Horton and Rossville move down from 2A to 1A
- Cair Paravel moves up from 8-man to 1A
Click here for the full football list.
Some changes in Northeast Kansas for non-football sports include:
- Hayden moves down from 4A to 3A
- St. Marys moves up from 2A to 3A
Click here for the full non-football list.