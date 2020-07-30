KSHSAA anticipating most school districts to follow guidelines

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Tuesday, KSHSAA voted against delaying the season and this was after surveying school districts around the state. One question remaining is whether school districts like Topeka Public Schools will postpone fall sports because they aren’t starting school until after labor day.

Topeka Public Schools told KSNT on Wednesday that all activities currently remain on the calendar at this time. KSHSAA Executive Director Bill Faflick anticipates the same for most schools.

“I would expect most schools will start practice on August 17th, most schools if they delayed it’s just been a week or two, not the full three weeks,” says Faflick. “School calendars and returning to classroom instruction has been all over the place historically. There are districts in Kansas that have always started after Labor Day and so they have always begun practice on August 17th,” Faflick added.

Topeka Public Schools plans to reveal more information on its activities after its August 6th board meeting.