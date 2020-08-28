KSHSAA approves alternative sports season

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas High School Activities Association has approved an alternative sports season in the spring for schools that do not play sports in the fall. KSHSAA’s executive board approved the vote 45-29.

The plan provides the following (courtesy: KSHSAA)

-An opportunity for student-athletes to participate in their fall activity that is suspended for the traditional fall months;

-Allows those schools with more favorable conditions to continue to practice/play;

-Allows for individual schools to evaluate and decide best course of action for their respective activities;

-Allows for flexibility at the activity specific level as some activities may continue and while others are suspended (only those suspended would be eligible for the alternative fall season);

-Schools have been placed into bands (groupings) according to their classification for the purpose of determining appropriate spring sport start dates;

-Maximum for total number of weeks participating and number of contests (traditional and alternative fall seasons) is congruent to max allowed in traditional fall season;

-In the band of schools in Classes 1A-4A (amended from published agenda), if more than half of the total suspend one or more activities for the season, the spring sport season would have a delayed start and a later conclusion;

-In the band of schools in Classes 5A-6A (amended from published agenda), if more than half of the total schools suspend one or more activities for the season, the spring sport season would have a delayed start and a later conclusion;

-In each band, the spring season will start on time and conclude on time if less than half of the schools need to utilize the alternative fall season;