KSHSAA votes to begin season as originally scheduled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas High School Activities Association has voted to begin the season as scheduled according to its original handbook. A proposal to delay the season was voted against 5 to 4.

Last week, KSHSAA announced it would survey local school districts before making a decision on the timeline for the fall sports season. Over 70% of schools in the survey revealed they expect to start school the week of August 17th or August 24th.

From KSHSAA's survey of schools and when they expect to begin classes. pic.twitter.com/dODWRVI2F6 — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) July 28, 2020

Practice will not be permitted until at least August 17th as originally scheduled.