(KSNT) – Private schools in Kansas could be moved into bigger divisions soon.

KSHSAA member schools voted to pass a private school multiplier on Wednesday, according to Sports in Kansas’ Sean Frye. The multiplier would make private schools count for a bigger student body and potentially move them up a class.

The total vote was 216-139 (61.2%) of all schools. Classes 1A, 2A, 3A and 4A voted in favor of the multiplier. Classes 5A and 6A voted against it.

Now, the multiplier measure will be sent to the Kansas State Board of Education. If KSBE approves it, KSHSAA will need the state legislature to propose and enact a bill approving the change.