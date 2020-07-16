KSHSAA responds to season being delayed

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – On Wednesday, Governor Laura Kelly announced school will begin after Labor Day. That means the start of the high school football season will be pushed back.

The Kansas High School Activities Association announced it will not distribute guidance for the fall on Friday, July 17th as originally anticipated.

“With the announcement today (7/15) from Governor Kelly, we will not release any information Friday. Rather we will go back and look at models and plans that are in place with a delayed start and release information when appropriate,” KSHSAA said in its statement.

1/2 The KSHSAA believes participation in school and school activities is critical for the students of Kansas and we strive to provide those opportunities for students this fall. This Friday (7/17) the KSHSAA had planned to distribute considerations and guidance for all fall… — KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) July 16, 2020