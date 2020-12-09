KSHSAA selects five to 2021 Hall of Fame Class

TOPEKA, Kan. – Five individuals have been selected for induction into the Kansas State High School Activities Association Hall of Fame Class of 2021. Awards will be presented during 2021 in conjunction with a KSHSAA-sponsored state function/ championship, or locally at the inductee’s request. The time and location of each induction ceremony will be announced at a later date at kshsaa.org.

The Class of 2021 Hall of Fame inductees include:

SHANE CORDELL, LITTLE RIVER – FACULTY

Coach Shane Cordell’s record as a high school football and girls basketball coach at his alma mater speaks for itself. In 29 years as the high school football coach he compiled a record of 204-94 (.685) and played in the state championship game seven times, bringing home three titles (1981-1A, 1996 and 1999 – 8-Man 1A DI). He was the first Kansas coach to play for and then coach a state championship at his alma mater. His 34 years with the girls basketball program posted a record of 604-225 (.729). The Redskins captured four straight Class 1A state titles (1995-1998). Along the way they had three undefeated seasons and a 91-game winning streak. The basketball court at Little River HS is named after Cordell. As a coach and educator he has had a lasting impact on students and the community of Little River.

GARY MUSSELMAN, SILVER LAKE – ADMINISTRATOR

Gary Musselman served Kansas students and the membership of the Kansas State High School Activities Association for 30 years – eight years as an Assistant Director and 22 years as the Executive Director (the longest in Association history). During his tenure some of the initiatives implemented include – Student Advisory Team; Officials Recognition Program; Sports Medicine Advisory Committee; League Commissioners Summit; Officials Advisory Committee; Game Day Spirit Showcase Competition; Spirit of Sports and Heart of the Arts; Interscholastic Bowling. Musselman served on the NFHS Board of Directors and was president of the NFHS in 2016-2017. Prior to his work at the KSHSAA Musselman was a teacher and coach at Independence HS, Andover HS, Beloit HS, Halstead HS and principal (1987- 1988) at La Crosse HS.

VAN ROSE, SHAWNEE – FACULTY

Van Rose is one of the most iconic, yet humble coaches to impact generations of athletes in the state of Kansas. His name is synonymous with Shawnee Mission Northwest HS Cross Country and Success. Coach Rose began his 48-year coaching stint at Northwest HS when it opened in 1969 and his athletes have dominated Class 6A. The girls team won 13 state championships; in the 90s they won six of ten titles and overall placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd 21 times. The boys team captured 21 6A titles, more than any school in Kansas and 12th overall in the U.S. From 1994-2007, they earned 14 state titles in a row, the 5th longest streak in the country, and placed 1st, 2nd or 3rd 30 times in school history. Add to this 25 boys and 14 girls Sunflower League titles. He has received numerous cross country Coach of the Year honors.

JACQUE (STRUCKHOFF) STEDMAN – STUDENT (GRINNELL HS, 1980-1983)

In the early 1980s the Grinnell Lady Warriors captured several state titles with Jacque Struckhoff playing a key role: volleyball – 1A state champions in 1982 and 1983, placing 3rd in 1981; basketball – 1A state runner-up in 1982 and 3rd place in 1983; track & field – 1A state champions in 1980, 1982, 1983 and runner-up in 1981. During her senior year she was named to the All-Tournament team at state basketball, averaging 11 points and 12 rebounds per game, and she won three gold medals on the track (800m, 1600m and 3200m relays). Jacque was a remarkable example of not only a student-athlete but also an all-around student, participating in band, pep club, Student Council, Scholars Bowl, Math & Science Relays and graduating with a 4.0 GPA. She participated on KSU track and cross country teams and in 1988 ran in the 10,000m run at the Olympic Trials.

KIM TENNAL, URBANDALE, IA – FACULTY

To say that Centralia HS and Coach Kim Tennal dominated Class 1A volleyball is putting it mildly. During 19 years at Centralia HS, Tennal and her Lady Panther volleyball team posted a record of 582-47 (.926), and made 17 state tournament appearances, winning nine Class 1A state titles with a state record of eight in a row (1997-2004). During this span the team posted an amazing record of 311-11 (.966). They had three undefeated seasons (1997, 1999, 2000) and posted a winning streak of 126 matches. Prior to and after her time at Centralia, she coached at three different high schools and took all to the state tournament. Her overall high school volleyball record is 788-145 (.845). Coach Kim Tennal attacked each day with such conviction and enthusiasm that as an individual, a school and a community you couldn’t help but be impacted by her positive spirit.

The honorees were chosen from nominations reviewed by a selection committee. To be eligible for the Hall of Fame, an individual must have made an unusually outstanding contribution in interschool activities, either as a student with exceptional talent, or as an adult working with youth (such as an activity coach, director or sponsor, an administrator, an official or a contributor). Hall of Fame inductees may no longer be active in the field for which they are nominated (exception: contributor with over 30 years of outstanding service).

Each year schools and communities throughout Kansas submit many nominations of individuals who have made tremendous contributions in the field of interschool activities. Hall of Fame information is available on the KSHSAA website at www.kshsaa.org. Nomination forms are available by contacting the KSHSAA. Any nominations to be considered for induction in 2022 must be submitted prior to November 1, 2021.