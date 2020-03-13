Closings and Delays
KSHSAA State Basketball Tournament canceled

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Following Thursday’s state quarterfinals games, the remainder of the KSHAA high school state basketball tournament has been canceled.

KSHSAA released an official statement on Thursday night.

