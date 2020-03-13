KSHSAA State Basketball Tournament canceled

KSNT News
by: Pete Francis
TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – Following Thursday’s state quarterfinals games, the remainder of the KSHAA high school state basketball tournament has been canceled.
KSHSAA released an official statement on Thursday night.
The 2020 KSHSAA State Basketball Tournament will conclude after the quarterfinal round. pic.twitter.com/zzRl3qS81R— KSHSAA (@KSHSAA) March 13, 2020
Just spoke with @KSHSAA Assistant Executive Director Mark Lentz about the decision to stop the tournament. pic.twitter.com/qJG0E5B17u— Sully Engels (@SullyKSNT) March 13, 2020
