TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – KSHSAA’s executive board held a Zoom meeting on Wednesday to discuss recommendations, precautionary measures, and the timing for the upcoming fall sports season.

KSHSAA reveals some precautionary measures for the football season. pic.twitter.com/dwBhAzSGzr — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) July 22, 2020

On Wednesday, the Kansas School board shot down Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order to reopen schools after Labor Day in a 5 to 5 vote, which would have also pushed back the fall sports season.

KSHSAA voted to delay a decision and plans to survey school superintendents before meeting again early next week.