KSHSAA to explore implementing 35-second shot clock

TOPEKA (KSNT) – Starting in the 2022-23 season, a 35-second shot clock will be permitted in high school basketball games by state association adoption according to the National Federation of State High School Associations.

The Kansas State High School Activities Association is exploring the possibility of implementing the extended shot clock in Kansas and released the following statement.

“The KSHSAA is aware the NFHS has approved the use of a 35-second shot clock for basketball beginning with the 2022-2023 season. The KSHSAA staff and Executive Board will consult with member school administrators during the next year to deter­mine the best decision for the student-athletes in Kansas. Because the rule change is a state adoption, it is an option states may want to consider for use, but not required.”