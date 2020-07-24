KSHSAA working towards resolution on timing of fall sports

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) – The timing of the fall sports season remains in the air but a resolution could be on the way soon.

After Governor Laura Kelly’s executive order to begin school after labor day was shot down, KSHSAA made the decision to survey schools before making a decision on whether to push the season back.

“Our executive board is interested in the data of when schools are starting. They’ll use that data as one of the considerations an adjustment to the August 17th practice date,” said KSHASS Executive Director Bill Faflick.

If the schools affirm that August 17th is the right day to start no further action will be taken.

“If they think that we need to push back a couple of weeks or whatever period of time is that they specify they would call for a special board of directors, which would be a requirement to change that handbook rule,” said Faflick,

That means some teams could begin their seasons earlier than others.

“It’s certainly a possibility this year more than any others,” says Faflick. “This particular year some school districts might pull back and they may wait until school begins.”

KSHSAA plans to meet early next week after receiving feedback from schools. One change that is happening is KSHSAA’S remote learning plan which was not an option before.

“Allows students that are choosing to stay at home and still take instruction from their home school district but not attending a class every day have the opportunity to participate,” said Faflick.