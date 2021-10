HOLTON (KSNT) — The Holton Wildcats are the KSNT Football Frenzy Band of the Week for week 8 of high school football action.

The Wildcats entertained the home fans with in game songs, along with a Star Wars themed halftime performance.

Both the band and the football team were on their “A” game Friday, as the Wildcats stormed to a 54-0 victory over Jefferson West.