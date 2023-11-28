LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Kansas men’s basketball survived a close call with a non-conference opponent to pick up its sixth win of the season.

The Jayhawks hosted Eastern Illinois, ultimately beating the Panthers 71-63.

Kansas wasted no time getting out in front, leading by as many as 16 points in the first half. The Jayhawks took a comfortable 38-25 lead into the break, but the second half was where things got dicey.

The Panthers went on a 12-2 run to start the second half and cut KU’s lead to just 42-40 at the 15 minute mark. Missed shots from the Jayhawks allowed Eastern Illinois to creep back in, as the Panthers outscored the Jayhawks 38-33 during the second half.

Eastern Illinois’ Tiger Booker hit two free throws to cut the game to 59-58 with just over five minutes left, forcing a Kansas timeout. The Panthers kept things too close for comfort, but the Jayhawks started to pull away after the two-minute mark.

With 1:33 remaining, a dunk from Kevin McCullar Jr. pushed the Jayhawks to a 68-61 lead, and an eventual win.

Three Jayhawks landed in double figures, with Hunter Dickinson scoring 25, McCullar tallying 18 and KJ Adams adding 10.

With the win, Kansas moves to 6-1 on the season. Next up, the Jayhawks host defending national champion UConn on Friday, Dec. 1 at 8 p.m.