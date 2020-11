LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – The Kansas Jayhawks will host the Washburn Ichabods for an exhibition game on Thursday, December 3rd at 7 PM from Allen Fieldhouse.

Washburn will now play its home opener against Central Oklahoma on November 30th to accommodate the move.

Kansas will host Washburn @IchabodMBB for an exhibition game on December 3rd.#KUbball — Pete Francis (@Pete_Francis) November 9, 2020

The #6 Jayhawks open the season on Thanksgiving against #1 Gonzaga.