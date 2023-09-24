TOPEKA (KSNT) – Great second half gameplay by Kansas and K-State football in week four of college football bid well for the two schools.

Both out of the AP Top 25 a week ago, Kansas enters the rankings for the first time in 2023 at No. 24, while K-State sits just outside the rankings at an unofficial No. 26 after a week removed from the list.

The Jayhawks found themselves in the Top 25 after a win over BYU improved the team’s record to 4-0. It’s the second-straight season KU has made its way into the AP Poll, and the first back-to-back 4-0 starts since 1913-14 and 1914-15.

The Wildcats are back knocking on the door in the poll after dropping out of the rankings with a week three loss to Missouri. K-State used the ground game to beat UCF on Saturday and improve its record to 3-1.

Texas is the highest-ranked Big 12 team at No. 3 in the country. Oklahoma is in at No. 14 and future Big 12 opponent Utah is in at No. 10.

Future Big 12 foe Colorado dropped out of the rankings after a loss to Oregon, sitting at unofficial No. 28. Just outside of the Top 25, TCU is receiving votes at an unofficial No. 32 spot.