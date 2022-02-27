SPOKANE (KSNT) — University of Kansas track and field alum Bryce Hoppel placed first in the 800-meters at the USATF Indoor Championships on Sunday.

Hoppel crossed the finished line with a time of 1:45.30 — the third-fastest in the world this year. It’s the second straight year that the Jayhawk has finished the atop the pack. On Sunday, Hoppel trailed much of the race, but within the final 200-meters passed Erik Sowinski in first, according to Kansas Athletics.

The Midland, Texas, native competes next in the 800-meter at the IAAF World Indoor Championships March 18-20 in Belgrade, Serbia.