KU walk-on Garber completing historic career at Shrine Bowl

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNT) -Sabetha’s Gabe Garber had a high school career every kid dreams of. Not only did Garber win two state titles in football, but he was also a part of two state championship baseball teams.

“It’s one of those dreams you have as a kid and to have it come true and it’s hard to put into words how crazy it is,” said Garber.

Now Garber is walking onto the KU football team.

“Recruiting me they were really nice and they treated me like I was who they wanted. It just felt like the right place,” said Garber. “It’s always been a dream. I was always a fan of KU.”

Garber played quarterback and linebacker in high school and will transition to safety at KU.

“That’s where I’ve been working defense every day Monday through Thursday we have meetings on Zoom and stuff like that,” Garber told KSNT Sports.

Now it’s about grabbing the opportunity to play one more high school game on Saturday at the Shine Bowl.

“I think being able to represent Sabetha one last time, just go out and give it my all,” said Garber.

The Shrine Bowl kicks off from Hummer Sports Park in Topeka at 7 PM on Saturday.