KU’s Bill Self, Les Miles & Jeff Long reducing salaries to save $500K for athletic department

LAWRENCE, Kan. (KSNT) – KU Athletic Director Jeff Long, Head Basketball Coach Bill Self and Head Football Coach Les Miles all announced Monday they will take pay cuts to help save money for the University of Kansas athletics department.

The three athletics department leaders said they would each take a 10 percent salary reduction in response to the financial impact from the coronavirus pandemic, saving the department around $500,000 over the next six months.

Self said he shares the same hopes with everyone else that sports can return to normal safely.

“KU has been home to us for 17 years, and been very good to our family,” Self said. “I have no doubt that Allen Fieldhouse is going to be the loudest it’s ever been when we all get together again, and I can’t wait.”

Miles said he and his family were happy to reduce his salary to “help a place we’ve quickly grown to love.”

“We are all going through this pandemic together and I believe that our country will come through this stronger,” Miles said.

Long said he is working with Kansas Athletics to determine next steps for the department during the pandemic.

“We continue to evaluate what our future needs are to determine whether there will be additional salary cuts among Kansas Athletics staff for fiscal year 2021,” Long said. “While we do not know when this pandemic will come to an end, we are encouraged by the strength of each of our student-athletes, coaches and staff.”