NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT)- Kansas women’s golf received an at-large team bid to an NCAA tournament regional on Wednesday, for just the second time in program history.

The Jayhawks will head to Athens, Georgia in mid-May for their NCAA regional. KU is one of 12 teams in their regional, and 72 teams total, competing in the postseason tournament.

KU is the No. 9 seed in its regional.

K-State qualified one golfer individually. Senior Haley Vargas qualified and will compete in the San Antonio regional.

Both Vargas and the Jayhawks will tee off in regional play May 8-10.