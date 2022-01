PHOENIX, AZ – DECEMBER 28: Minnesota Golden Gophers running back Ky Thomas (8) reacts after a big run during the Guaranteed Rate Bowl college football game between the West Virginia Mountaineers and the Minnesota Golden Gophers on December 28, 2021 at Chase Field in Phoenix, Arizona. (Photo by Kevin Abele/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

LAWRENCE (KSNT) – Former Topeka High School standout running back Ky Thomas will visit the KU football program on Jan. 15 and 16.

Thomas entered the transfer portal on Tuesday. He was the University of Minnesota’s leading rusher and Guaranteed Rate Bowl MVP.

Thomas would join a young running back group. There are just two upperclassmen out of the eight players on the 2021 running back roster.