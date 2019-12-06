Lady Hornets down UNK

December 5, 2019-The Lady Hornets forced 31 turnovers on the way to handing Neb.-Kearney their first loss 70-49 on Thursday night in White Auditorium.

The two teams traded scores early on and were tied at 5-5 three minutes into the contest. UNK scored five points in a30 seconds to go up 10-5 with 6:11 left in the quarter. Emporia State would get five points from Mollie Mounsey in a 7-0 run to give the Lady Hornets a 14-12. After a pair of Loper free throws tied the game, Emporia State scored eight straight to make it a 15-2 run and take a 22-14 lead with 34 seconds left in the quarter.

The first two and a half minutes of the second quarter were scoreless before Mounsey hit a three-pointer with 7:34 to give the Lady Hornets a 25-15 lead. The Lopers cut the lead to 30-26 on an Adreon Bell three-pointer with 2:08 left in the half. Tre’Zure Jobe scored the next five points and Jessica Wayne hit a three at the buzzer to give Emporia State a 37-26 lead headed to halftime.

The lead remained between eight and 14 points for the third quarter with Emporia State leading 47-33 with 3:31 left. Neb.-Kearney closed the period on a 6-1 run to cut their deficit to single digits going into the fourth quarter.

The Lady Hornets used a 12-0 run capped by a Kali Martin three-pointer with 4:15 left to take their biggest lead of the night at 62-41. The two played even the rest of the way as Emporia State posted the 70-49 victory.

Tre’Zure Jobe led Emporia State with 18 points and five steals. She was joined in double figures by Jessica Wayne with 14 points and six steals while Morgan Laudan added 12 points and three steals. As a team the Lady Hornets forced 31 turnovers and had 23 steals.

Emporia State is back in action on Saturday afternoon when they play host to #5 Fort Hays State. Tip-off in White Auditorium is set for 1:30 p.m.

