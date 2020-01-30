Lady Hornets fall to Central Missouri

January 29, 2020-Emporia State was held to a season low 49 points in a 67-49 loss at Central Missouri on Wednesday night in Warrensburg, Mo.

Duncan Fort gave the Hornets a 3-0 lead 1:04 into the game but that would be Emporia State's only lead of the night. The Mules went on an 11-2 run to go up 11-5 with 15:19 left in the half. The Hornets got a put back from Devin Rottweiler and a three-pointer from Zac Owens to pull back within 14-13 with 12:58 left before the Mules went on a 9-2 run to go up eight points with 10:33 left. Fort would hit another three-pointer with 5:00 left to pull Emporia State within 27-25 but the Mules would score the final six points of the half to take a 33-25 lead into the locker room.

UCM scored the first four points of the second half to make it a 10-0 run and go up 37-25 with 19:27 remaining. Mason Thiessen scored with 18:25 left to break a 6:35 scoreless drought for the Hornets. Emporia State trailed 41-31 with 16:06 left when the Mules went on an 18-2 run to take control for good at 59-33 with 8:24 left. The Hornets scored the final eight points of the game for the final score of 67-49.

Keyon Thomas was the only Hornet in double figures, finishing with ten points. Devin Rottweiler had nine rebounds and Mason Thiessen eight as Emporia State outrebounded the Mules 40-35 on the night.

The Hornets will continue their brief road trip on Saturday when the travel to Jefferson City to take on Lincoln. Tip-off from Jason Gymnasium is set for 3:00 p.m.

NOTESDallas Bailey left the game after suffering a foot injury 39 seconds into the game and did not return.