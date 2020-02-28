Lady Hornets run past Northeastern State 74-49

MARYVILLE, Mo. – The Washburn Ichabods came up short as the No. 1-ranked Northwest Missouri Bearcats outscored the Ichabods 12-2 over the final 3:30 of the game to pick up a 69-61 win on Thursday night in Bearcat Arena. The Ichabods will wrap up the regular season at Missouri Western on Saturday.

The Ichabods led 35-26 at the half after hitting 54 percent of their shots compared to the Bearcats hitting 9 of 28 shots for a 32-pecent clip as six of their nine field goals were from deep. The Ichabods trailed by seven at 13-6 but the Bearcats finished the last seven minutes of the frame on an 18-5 run as Washburn hit 7 of 9 shots and all three 3-point attempts taking the nine-point lead into the break.

Starting the second half, the top-ranked Bearcats used an 11-5 run cutting Washburn's lead to three at 40-37 with 14:31 to play after trading baskets over the next five minutes the Bearcats would take the lead at 50-49 after a 3-pointer by Ryan Hawkins, who finished with a game high 24 points.

In a see-saw battle, the Ichabods came back to take the lead at 57-55 with 6:09 to play on Drew Maschoff's first points of the game on a 3-pointer, but Northwest scored on its next possession tying the score at 57 with 5:36 to go.

Following the media timeout at 4:45 left in the game, neither team would score until Maschoff hit a pair of free throws with 3:42 to play putting the Ichabods up 59-57. An Ichabod foul sent the Bearcats back to the line where they hit both free throws tying the score again at 59 with 3:30 left.

A turnover on Washburn's next possession led to a traditional 3-point play by the Bearcats to go up 62-59 with 2:55 to play. The Ichabods came up empty and went down five at 64-59 with 2:18 to play. A jumper by Maschoff pulled Washburn down three at 64-51 with 53 seconds to play as the Ichabods called a timeout. However, the Ichabods would be outscored the final 12 to 2 the final 3:42 of the game as the Bearcats

Geiman led the Ichabods with 13 points and Jalen Lewis score 12. Keven Biggs scored nine points with a team-high eight rebounds.

The Ichabods held the Bearcats to their second-lowest shooting performance of the season at 40 percent hitting 22 of 55 going 11 of 31 from deep. Washburn was 7 of 26 in the second half from the field hitting 3 of 12 3-point attempts.

The Ichabods held a 35-33 advantage on the glass.