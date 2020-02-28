Lady Hornets run past Northeastern State 74-49

EMPORIA, Kan – The Lady Hornets forced Northeastern State into 25 turnovers in a 74-49 Emporia State victory in White Auditorium.
Both teams struggled to score early with the RiverHawks leading 7-5 with 5:33 left in the first quarter. The Lady Hornets then went on a 10-0 run that lasted into the second quarter as Emporia State took a 15-7 lead with 9:27 left in the half. Emporia State would end the half by scoring the final six points to take a 35-19 lead into the break.
The Lady Hornets outscored the Riverhawks 17-14 in the third period and built their lead up to 21 points with 20 seconds left on a Grace Gordon pull up jumper in the lane. Emporia State then used a 12-0 run in the fourth quarter to open up their biggest lead of the night at 71-45 with 2:26 left.
Fredricka Sheats led Emporia State with a career high 16 points to lead four Lady Hornets in double figures. Mollie Mounsey added 15 points, Tre’Zure Jobe had 12, and Grace Gordon scored 11 points.
Emporia State will wrap up the regular season on Saturday against Rogers State as they go for their fifth undefeated home season since 1997. Tip-off for Senior Day at White Auditorium is set for 1:30 p.m.
NOTES
Jessica Wayne scored three points to give her 1,019 and move past Casey Cookson (1,017 points in 1990-94) for 30th on the all-time Lady Hornet scoring list.
Jessica Wayne had two steals to give her 278 and move past Jamie Blakely (277 steals in 199-2003) for third on the all-time Lady Hornet steals list.
Tre’Zure Jobe had three assists to give her 85 this season and move past Kelly Moten (84 assists in 2013-14) for sixth on the Lady Hornet freshman assist list.
