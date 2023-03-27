HOUSTON (KSNT) – Kansas and K-State men’s basketball’s seasons may be over, but fans can still contribute to their favorite teams.

Kansas senior forward Jalen Wilson is a finalist for the Naismith National Player of the Year.

K-State head basketball coach Jerome Tang is a finalist for Naismith National Coach of the Year.

Fans can cast their votes for the awards on the Naismith Fan Vote website.

Ballots for the Fan Vote close on Wednesday at 11 a.m. The awards will be announced at the men’s and women’s Final Four in Houston.