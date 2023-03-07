LAWRENCE, Kan. — It’s March and the madness of college basketball is right around the corner.

Later this week the Big 12 Men’s and Women’s Basketball Tournaments tip off in Kansas City. In two weeks, T-Mobile Center will host the Men’s Midwest Regional games.

Fans attending the games may be in the best area to watch college basketball, according to a new ranking.

WalletHub, a personal finance website, ranked the best cities for college hoops fans.

It ranked Lawrence, Kansas, the home of the Jayhawks as the second best city for fans who love college basketball. Lawrence jumped two spots, up from No. 4 in the same ranking last year.

The company ranked Durham, North Carolina, home of the Duke Blue Devils as the top city for fans.

WalletHub said it analyzed information from 290 cities provided by the U.S. Census Bureau, ESPN, NCAA.org, and each team’s website and social media accounts.

The analysis crunched information from the following nine areas:

Number of D1 college basketball teams

Performance level of D1 college basketball teams

Number of D1 college basketball championship wins

Number of D1 college basketball conference regular season championship wins

Number of Hall of Fame Head Coaches

Minimum season ticket price

Fan engagement

Number of coaches over past 10 seasons

Stadium/Arena capacity

This is the top 10 list, according to WalletHub’s latest ranking.

Durham, NC Lawrence, KS Storrs, CT Lexington, KY Los Angeles, CA East Lansing, MI Philadelphia, PA Chapel Hill, NC Fayette, MS Loretto, PA

This is how the Big 12 Conference stacks up against the rest of the country when it comes to college basketball cities.

1. Lawrence, Kansas University of Kansas Jayhawks

11. Morgantown, West Virginia University of West Virginia Mountaineers

24. Norman, Oklahoma University of Oklahoma Sooners

27. Stillwater, Oklahoma Oklahoma State University Cowboys

51. Ames, IA Iowa State University Cyclones

64. Waco, Texas Baylor University Bears

94. Manhattan, Kansas Kansas State University Wildcats

108. Lubbock, Texas Texas Tech University Red Raiders

271. Fort Worth, Texas Texas Christian University Horned Frogs

287. Austin, Texas University of Texas Longhorns



The full ranking is available at WalletHub.com.