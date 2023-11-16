KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KSNT) – Chris Klieman and Lance Leipold are putting their rivalry to the side to team up for an NIL fundraiser.

Wildcat NIL and Legends of Kansas Collective are uniting to host a dinner with both head coaches. The event is called “Unrivaled: Uniting Kansas, Elevating Athletes.” The goal is to raise money to build Kansas schools into formidable football dynasties by bringing the money back into the universities’ NIL collectives. Those attending will gain insights into each coach’s playbook and take a behind-the-scenes look at constructing competitive programs, according to Unrivaled State’s website.

“I’m very excited about this unique partnership with Coach Klieman, the Legends of Kansas Collective and Wildcat NIL to help raise NIL funds for the support of student-athletes,” Coach Leipold said in a press release. “I look forward to an entertaining evening with some great conversation around a things football and the State of Kansas.”

The dinner will also involve conversations about the rivalry, with K-State alumnus Mitch Holtus moderating.

“I am looking forward to being a part of this special event and talking football to our great supporters in Kansas City,” Coach Klieman said in a press release. “Partnering with Coach Leipold and collectives from both institutions will provide a unique opportunity to connect with some of our fans, while also raising NIL funds for the support of student-athletes.”

The event will be on March 4 in Kansas City, but an exact location isn’t set yet. Tickets are $5,000, and those interested in going can fill out a form on the official website.