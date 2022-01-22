Lewis buzzer beater pushes Washburn to Turnpike Tussle sweep

TOPEKA (KSNT)- Washburn took down Emporia State in both the men’s and women’s games in the Turnpike Tussle on Saturday in Lee Arena.

Washburn won the men’s game on an electric buzzer-beating 3-pointer from Jalen Lewis for the 68-65 victory.

The Ichabod women’s team won 72-67.

Next, Washburn will play at home against Newman on Wednesday, Jan. 26. ESU will also be at home for its next game, against Central Oklahoma on Wednesday.

MEN’S RECAP:

Tray Buchanan came into the game leading DII basketball in scoring. He and Jumah’Ri Turner make up an impressive back court for the Hornets. Washburn’s Tyler Geiman and Jalen Lewis were not to be outdone.

The game got off to a slow start. The two teams were tied at 13 about eight minutes into the game. Then, Washburn (11-7, 8-4) pulled away and opened up a lead as big as 12, but Emporia State closed the half on a 7-2 run to stay within striking distance. Washburn led 35-28 at halftime.

The Hornets (14-4, 9-3) quickly got back in it after the break. They tied things up less than six minutes into the second half. The Hornets then found themselves up one with 11:04 to play.

It was back and forth from there. Washburn led by four with 7:53 left, then Emporia State led by three with 6:36 to play. Neither team led by more than two points in the final five minutes until the final shot.

Emporia State called a timeout, down by two points with 23 seconds left. After the timeout, Kaden Evans passed to Buchanan for a game-tying basket near the left block.

Washburn inbounded the ball with 12 seconds left, electing not to take a timeout. Tyler Geiman drove to the right before picking up his dribble and looking around. He found Jalen Lewis near the top of the key. Lewis caught the pass, took one dribble to the left to avoid a Hornet jumping for the block, then drilled a three as time expired.

Jumah’Ri Turner led all scorers in the game with 29 points. Buchanan scored 18. Washburn was led by Tyler Geiman with 18, while Jalen Lewis scored eleven and Michael Keegan posted ten.

WOMEN’S RECAP:

The women’s game was exciting, too. Emporia State (9-8, 4-7) held the lead by three after the first quarter. Washburn limited the Lady Hornets in the second quarter, allowing only 12 points. The Ichabods (7-9, 5-5) outscored ESU by six in the second quarter to take a three-point lead into halftime.

Washburn stayed in control throughout the third quarter. The ‘Bods compiled their biggest lead of the night going into the fourth quarter, 57-48.

After a Nuria Barrientos layup early in the fourth, Washburn led by 13. It held a ten-point lead with 4:30 to play. ESU proceeded to go on a 7-0 run to make it a one-possession game with 1:38 to play. Washburn held off the late comeback push though, boosted by clutch shots from Aubrey Dewey and free-throws from Hunter Bentley.

Bentley was the Ichabods’ leading scorer, posting 18. Barrientos scored 15 and Abby Oliver had 13. Emporia State had four players in double-figures. Tre’Zure Jobe scored 15, Ehlaina Hartman and Victoria Price each scored 12, and Karsen Schultz finished with 10.