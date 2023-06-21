NORTHEAST KANSAS (KSNT) – The Big 7 and Mid-East leagues will merge to form the Big East league in 2024.

“On the football side, you just have traditional powers on the eastern half of the state,” Silver Lake football coach Logan Pegram said. “The last 20 years, 18 of those 20 you’ve had teams represented in the state championship at some level, whether the 3A or 2A level. In the other sports, I think it’s just nice to see some of those athletes coming together and the success that breeds success.”

The new league consists of Riley County, Rossville, Silver Lake, St. Marys, Hiawatha, Holton, Jefferson West, Nemaha Central, Perry-Lecompton, Royal Valley and Sabetha. Rock Creek, Wabaunsee and Riverside will join other leagues and not the Big East.

“In every sport the new league will compete for a state championship,” David Boucherd, Royal Valley football and girls’ basketball coach, said. “Making All-League might be tougher in some respect than All-State honorable mention. We are super excited to get after it and compete with the best. We are growing in a lot of areas across the Royal Valley district. We have to stay focused on our growth, but this is really exciting.”