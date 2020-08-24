Local college athletes find positives in fall sports delays

TOPEKA, Kan (KSNT) – College athletes from our area are going through unprecedented times. For the student-athletes just beginning their journey in college, it’s been a confusing and frustrating time, but they’re doing their best to find the positives through it all.

“It’s been a total crazy college experience right now, like one I’d never imagined,” Akron running back Isiah Childs said.

Childs, a Wamego High product, is one of the many standouts in our area starting their college journey. He’s a freshman at Akron but had his football season canceled when the mac suspended fall athletics.

“Hearing that hurt but at the same time, it’s kind of a blessing in disguise because it gives me more time to get bigger faster stronger, playing with real college athletes out here,” Childs said.

Rather than get bitter, they got better

“As a whole group we embraced it we could have whined about it, you know, mope and dope, but we had to suck it up and get ready.”

The feeling’s mutual in Emporia, former Washburn Rural standout Shelby Ebert excelled in three sports, picked ESU for volleyball and was ready to enter her sophomore season

“It was really tough because over the summer you put in countless hours to prepare yourself for your next season whether it”s you’re a freshman, sophomore, junior, or senior year,” Ebert said.

As one of the core members of the future of their team, she recognizes the positives here, even if it was tough to have the conference cancel fall sports

As a team, I think this is going to be more beneficial for us in the miaa than any other program

She also recognizes there’s work to be done

It’s definitely a grind, this whole year will be a grind considering we are not playing other schools and especially right now, this is our season, so thinking we’re going to be doing offseason workouts during our season is frustrating.

But even with the tough circumstances, she’s thankful to be a hornet

I definitely like that there’s been communication between the coaches and the teachers and everything trying to create a positive atmosphere.